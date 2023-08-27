Allen (6-7) took the loss Saturday, coughing up five runs on six hits and a walk over four innings as the Guardians were downed 8-3 by the Blue Jays. He struck out two.

The rookie left-hander got staked to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning thanks to a Jose Ramirez solo shot, but he immediately squandered it and Cleveland never recovered. It's the first time Allen hasn't lasted at least five innings since late June, and despite Saturday's stumble he sports a 3.80 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 39:17 K:BB through 45 innings since he rejoined the big-league rotation after the All-Star break. He'll look to bounce back in his next outing, likely to come at home next weekend against the Rays.