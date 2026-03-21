The Guardians optioned Allen to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Allen surrendered 12 runs on 14 hits and two walks over just 2.1 innings during his Cactus League appearance Friday, which seemingly put the final nail in the coffin for his hopes of making the Opening Day rotation. Parker Messick will instead claim the final spot; meanwhile, Allen will aim to rebound in the minors and earn a midseason promotion.