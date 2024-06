Allen will be available out of the bullpen for Wednesday's game against the Royals, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Allen had originally been in line to start Wednesday, but Cleveland will instead give the ball to Nick Sandlin for the first inning. Allen was lit up for seven earned runs in just 1.2 innings during his last start against Colorado and will presumably work in bulk relief against a Royals offense that ranks fourth in the American League with a .724 OPS.