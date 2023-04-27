Allen is scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.
Allen will get another turn through the Cleveland rotation after he dazzled in his MLB debut last Sunday against the Marlins, striking out eight while allowing only one earned run on five hits and one walk across six innings. Manager Terry Francona has said that both Allen and fellow rookie Tanner Bibee with stick around with the big club for at least a few more days, but Cleveland may have only one rotation spot available for the two young hurlers until at least one of Aaron Civale (oblique) or Triston McKenzie (shoulder) returns from the injured list. A poor showing in Boston could put Allen at risk of a demotion to Triple-A Columbus.
