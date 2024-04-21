Allen (3-0) did enough for the win Saturday versus the Athletics, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out four.

It was a bit surprising Allen was even sent back out for the sixth inning, as he needed 84 pitches to cover five frames and his fifth inning was particularly laborious. The lefty was finally pulled after yielding a one-out triple in the sixth, with that runner immediately scoring and getting charged to Allen. The Guardians southpaw holds a 5.06 ERA in five outings and has managed just one quality start but has still managed a spotless 3-0 record.