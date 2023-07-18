Allen was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday.

The left-hander will make his return to the Guardians' rotation Tuesday against the Pirates, taking the rotation spot vacated by Shane Bieber (elbow). Allen pitched well in his first go-round in the big leagues earlier this season, collecting a 3.47 ERA and 63:24 K:BB over 62.1 innings of work covering 12 starts. The southpaw went just three innings in each of his two starts after being sent back to Columbus, so he might not be ready for a full workload in Pittsburgh.