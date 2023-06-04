Allen (3-2) earned the win over Minnesota on Saturday, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four batters over six innings.

Allen surrendered a first-inning solo homer to Jorge Polanco but bounced back to allow only one more run over his remaining five frames. The southpaw registered his third straight quality start after notching just one such effort over his first five big-league outings. Allen was initially called up to the majors due to injuries in Cleveland's rotation, but he may have cemented a permanent big-league spot given his strong 2.76 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 47:13 K:BB through 45.2 innings. Even with Triston McKenzie (shoulder) slated to make his season debut Sunday, the Guardians likely won't need to make any decisions about the rotation spots of Allen and fellow rookie Tanner Bibee for at least a few weeks with Cal Quantrill (shoulder) hitting the injured list Friday.