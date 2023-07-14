Allen is expected to start Tuesday against the Pirates, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
With Shane Bieber (forearm) likely joining Cal Quantrill and Triston McKenzie on the injured list, Allen should have a secure rotation spot for the foreseeable future. Allen had a 4.76 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 20 strikeouts in 22.2 innings over his five most recent MLB starts.
