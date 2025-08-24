Guardians' Logan Allen: Roughed up by Rangers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allen (7-10) took the loss against Texas on Saturday, allowing nine runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out two across five innings.
Allen got through the first inning unscathed, but that was about the only positive thing to come out of Saturday's outing for the 26-year-old southpaw. The nine runs he yielded were the most of his major-league career, and the three homers he gave up were his most since June 25, 2024 against the Orioles. Saturday's game inflated Allen's numbers to a 4.35 ERA and 1.43 WHIP across 128.1 innings this season. He'll look to turn things around in his next start, tentatively slated for next weekend at home against the Mariners.
