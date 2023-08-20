Allen (6-6) took the loss Sunday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over six innings against the Tigers. He struck out five.

Allen started off the game with a walk followed by a two-run homer by Spencer Torkleson, but then settled in to allow no more damage. He finished his start by inducing 12 consecutive outs, but the Guardians could only muster one run which left him on the hook for a sixth loss on the season. Allen's next scheduled start is penciled in for Saturday against the Blue Jays in Toronto.