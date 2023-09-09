Allen allowed a run on three hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings to earn the win Friday over the Angels.

Allen had allowed 11 runs over his last 15 innings during his three-start winless streak. He was able to put in a good effort, though his pitch count got up quickly, and he was pulled after 90 pitches (55 strikes). The rookie southpaw is at a 3.68 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 113:43 K:BB through 117.1 innings over 22 starts this season. Allen is tentatively projected to make his next start at home versus the Rangers, though he could pitch in San Francisco if Xzavion Curry gets bumped from Cleveland's rotation next week.