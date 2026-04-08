Guardians' Logan Allen: Sent back to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Guardians returned Allen to Triple-A Columbus on Monday.
Cleveland called Allen up from Triple-A Columbus on Sunday and designated him as its 27th man for a doubleheader with the Cubs, but he went unused out of the bullpen for either game of the twin bill. He'll slot back into the rotation upon returning to Columbus.
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