Allen (shoulder) is set to pitch in a split squad game Sunday, Covering The Corner reports.
Allen had his 2023 season end a few days early in late September with left shoulder inflammation, but he looks ready for his spring training debut. Allen had a a 3.81 ERA and 1.40 WHIP alongside 119 strikeouts across 125.1 innings as a rookie last season.
