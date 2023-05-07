Allen allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three over 5.2 innings Saturday versus the Twins. He did not factor in the decision.

After two fairly impressive starts to begin his major-league career, Allen was a little less dominant Saturday. The damage against him came on a two-run home run by Max Kepler in the sixth inning. Over 16.2 innings, Allen still has a solid 2.70 ERA with a 1.26 WHIP and 19:5 K:BB. He'll look to keep up the good work next week versus the Angels.