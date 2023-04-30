Allen (1-1) took the loss Sunday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over five innings against the Red Sox. He struck out eight.

Allen was good again in his second MLB start. He allowed just two runs on Alex Verdugo's two-run single in the fifth inning. However, he took his first loss as the Guardians could only provide one supporting run. Allen has now struck out eight batters in each of his first two outings while issuing just three walks. The 24-year-old left-hander has a 1.50 ERA and 1.00 WHIP through his first 11 innings. Allen will likely make at least one more start for Cleveland with Triston McKenzie (shoulder) and Aaron Civale (oblique) still sidelined.