Allen will be called up to make his major-league debut for the Guardians on Sunday versus the Marlins, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

That's assuming the game doesn't get rained out, as the forecast in Cleveland for Sunday doesn't look promising. Allen, 24, is off to a great start at Triple-A Columbus, posting a 1.26 ERA and 20:5 K:BB over 14 1/3 innings covering three starts. With Triston McKenzie (shoulder) and Aaron Civale (oblique) out and Cal Quantrill (leg) also banged up, Allen could have a chance to stick around a while if he pitches well.