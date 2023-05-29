Allen (2-2) earned the win Monday, allowing three hits and two walks across seven scoreless innings during a 5-0 victory over Baltimore. He struck out 10.

Allen notched career-best marks in hits allowed, runs allowed, innings completed and strikeouts during his finest outing of the campaign thus far. The rookie was called up at the end of April and has been a steady piece of Cleveland's rotation, which continues to deal with numerous injuries. Triston McKenzie (shoulder) and Aaron Civale (oblique) are close to returning from the injured list, but it'll be difficult to demote Allen with the way he's been pitching. Across seven starts (39.2 innings), Allen sports a 2.72 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 43:11 K:BB.