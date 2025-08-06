Allen came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Mets, giving up two runs on four hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out six.

The lefty's control was a little wobbly, as he threw just 51 of 88 pitches for strikes and managed first-pitch strikes to only 12 of the 23 batters he faced, but despite dealing with traffic on the bases in all five of his innings, Allen was able to limit the damage. He's been a steady presence in the Guardians' rotation, lasting at least five innings in 11 straight starts since the beginning of June while posting a 3.90 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 49:19 K:BB over 64.2 innings. Allen will look for his eighth win of the season in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Marlins.