Allen (5-5) took the loss against Toronto on Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks while striking out three batters over five innings.

Allen induced only three swinging strikes in a less-than-dominant performance, but he kept the Blue Jays off the scoreboard outside of a George Springer solo homer in the first inning. That long ball was enough to give Toronto the win, however, as Cleveland's offense couldn't break through against Kevin Gausman and a trio of Blue Jays relievers. For Allen, the loss was his third in his past four starts, though he probably deserved a better outcome. The rookie is just 5-5 on the campaign, but he's pitched pretty well with a 3.55 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 88:35 K:BB over 91.1 frames.