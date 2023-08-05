Allen (5-4) allowed two runs on four hits and four walks over six innings Friday, striking out five and earning a win against the White Sox.

The only damage against Allen came in the third inning when he coughed up a pair of runs. He'd been tagged with nine runs (four homers) in his previous two outings before Friday's quality start. However, the four walks tied his season high. The 24-year-old rookie dropped his season ERA to 3.65 with an 85:32 K:BB through 86.1 frames. Allenly lined up to face the Blue Jays at home next week.