Giolito (8-15) took the loss Sunday, allowing five runs on seven hits and four walks over five innings in a 5-2 loss against the Tigers. He struck out four.

Giolito has now given up at least three runs and three walks in his past three outings as command issues have impacted his ability to limit scoring lately. The right-hander concludes his season with a 4.88 ERA and 1.31 WHIP across 184.1 innings with 204 strikeouts, pitching for the White Sox, Angels and Guardians. As Giolito heads to free agency this winter, interested teams may be willing to bet on his strikeout upside in hopes he can improve upon his 3.6 BB/9.