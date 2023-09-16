Giolito (8-13) earned the win Friday, allowing two hits and one walk over seven scoreless innings against Texas. He struck out 12.

Following allowing 13 runs and six home runs in his first two starts for Cleveland, Giolito was brilliant Friday in allowing only three baserunners, no runs and inducing 16 swinging strikes on his way to a season-high 12 strikeouts as the Rangers were flailing all night. This marked his first start since April 2021 as a member of the White Sox in which he has gone at least seven innings without allowing a run. He'll look to follow up on this dominant performance in his next start, tentatively scheduled to take place in a mid-week matchup with the Royals.