Giolito is set to make his Guardians debut in a start Monday versus the Twins, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Giolito was claimed off waivers from the Angels on Thursday and the Guardians will hope that he can immediately turn things around to help them chase down Minnesota in the AL Central standings. The 29-year-old right-hander struggled to a 6.89 ERA in 32.2 innings (six starts) for the Halos, who acquired him from the White Sox in late July for prospects Edgar Quero and Ky Bush.