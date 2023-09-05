Giolito (7-12) yielded nine runs on seven hits and three walks over three innings Monday, striking out three and taking a loss against Minnesota.

Giolito was making his Guardians debut after the team snagged him off waivers from the Angels. Things went off the rails quickly as he coughed up three homers, including Royce Lewis' grand slam in the second inning. Since being traded by the White Sox, Giolito has produced a brutal 8.58 ERA in seven starts. His season ERA has jumped to 4.88 across 156.2 frames. Giolito is currently projected to face his former team, the Angels, on the road this weekend.