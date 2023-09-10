Giolito (7-13) took the loss Saturday against the Angels, allowing four runs on four hits and striking out nine without walking a batter over seven innings.

Giolito filled the strike zone, throwing 67 of his 92 pitches for strikes, but he was perhaps a little too precise. Three of the four hits he surrendered were home runs. He's allowed 13 runs over 10 innings with the Guardians after posting a 6.89 ERA across 32.2 innings with the Angels prior to getting waived at the end of August. Overall, he's recorded a 4.89 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 177:60 K:BB through 163.2 innings over 29 starts between three teams this year. Giolito is lined up for a home start versus the Rangers next week.