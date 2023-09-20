Giolito (8-14) took the loss Wednesday, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks over 5.1 innings against Kansas City. He struck out six.

After snapping a five-start losing streak in his last outing against Texas, Giolito found himself back in the loss column Wednesday. Most of the damage came in the opening frame when Nelson Velazquez put Giolito in an early hole with a three-run homer. The 29-year-old Giolito had pitched well in his prior two outings, allowing just two runs over 14 innings while logging 21 strikeouts. Overall, he sports a 4.60 ERA with a 1.26 WHIP and 195:64 K:BB across 31 starts (176 innings) this season between the Guardians, Angels and White Sox.