Giolito was claimed off waivers by the Guardians on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Cleveland is six games under .500 but just five games out in the American League Central, so they've decided to jump at the opportunity to improve their rotation by adding only salary and not giving up any players. Giolito posted a 6.89 ERA over 32.2 innings during his short time with the Angels, but he struck out 34 and provides the Guardians with a viable addition to a rotation which has been hit hard by injury. He last pitched on Monday, so Giolito could theoretically make his Cleveland debut as soon as Saturday.