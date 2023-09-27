Giolito came away with a no-decision Tuesday in the Guardians' 11-7 loss to the Reds, coughing up five runs on four hits -- including three home runs -- and five walks over 3.1 innings. He struck out five.

Cleveland's offense kept trying to hand Giolito a lead, and he kept squandering it. The right-hander tossed only 50 of 98 pitches for strikes, and when he was over the plate he caught far too much of it as Luke Maile and Christian Encarnacion-Strand both took him yard in the third inning before Elly De La Cruz helped chase Giolito from the game with a solo shot in the fourth. He's served up 10 homers in just 25.2 innings since joining the Guardians' rotation, leaving him with a 6.66 ERA over that stretch despite an otherwise palatable 1.36 WHIP and 35:12 K:BB, and Giolito may have to settle for a one-year prove-it deal in free agency this winter after his 2023 struggles.