The Guardians signed Frias on Thursday to a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to spring training.

Frias, 26, battled a shoulder problem in 2024 and really struggled during his 9.2 major-league innings, yielding 16 runs (15 earned). He's collected a 28.4 percent strikeout rate at the Triple-A level, so the Guardians felt Frias was worth a shot on a no-risk, minor-league pact.