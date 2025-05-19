Oritz (2-5) yielded two runs on six hits and two walks over five innings Sunday, striking out seven and taking a loss against the Reds.

Ortiz worked around some danger to keep Cincinnati off the board for three innings before serving up a two-run shot to Will Benson in the fourth. Ortiz has struck out at least seven batters in five of his nine starts this season, resulting in a 56:23 K:BB through 48.1 frames. He threw 100 pitches for the third time this season and generated 16 whiffs, including nine with his slider. Ortiz will carry a 4.66 ERA into his next matchup, which is projected to be in Detroit.