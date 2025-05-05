Ortiz will not start Monday after the Guardians' matchup with the Nationals was postponed due to inclement weather, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Ortiz was slated to draw the start in Monday's series opener against Washington, but he's now scheduled to take the mound for Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader, per Tim Stebbins of MLB.com. The right-hander has produced a 4.78 ERA and 1.41 WHIP with 36 strikeouts over 32 innings in six starts this season and he went 6.1 scoreless frames in his last outing against the Twins on Wednesday.