Ortiz (4-9) took the loss Friday, giving up four runs on six hits and a walk over seven innings in a 5-0 loss to the Cardinals. He struck out five.

The right-hander has no margin for error as Sonny Gray was busy firing a one-hitter for St. Louis, but Ortiz left a few too many pitches over the middle of the plate -- four of the six hits off him went for extra bases, including third-inning homers by Pedro Pages and Alec Burleson. Ortiz still generated 32 called or swinging strikes among his 102 pitches (69 total strikes) as he completed seven frames for the first time this season. He compiled a respectable 4.30 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 32:12 K:BB over 29.1 innings in June, but Ortiz will face a tough test to begin July, as he's scheduled for a road start next week against the Cubs.