Ortiz did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's win over the Twins, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out five over 6.1 scoreless innings.

Ortiz retired the side in three of his innings Wednesday and finished with 10 whiffs and 16 first-pitch strikes on 90 pitches (56 strikes). It was Ortiz's first scoreless start of the season and has fanned 31 batters over his last four outings. He has a 4.78 ERA and 1.41 WHIP over 32 innings this season, and he'll look get back to a .500 record in his next start, which is tentatively slated for next week on the road against the Nationals.