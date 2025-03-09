Ortiz allowed four runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five over 2.2 innings in Saturday's spring start against the Padres.

Ortiz struggled with command early in his third Cactus League start. He walked two and allowed four runs in the first inning before being pulled as part of the re-entry rule. It was the second time in three spring outings that he's struggled with command early. The silver lining is that he re-entered to open the second inning and retired six of the final seven batters faced. Ortiz's spring ERA jumped to 14.14 over seven innings, but as the Guardians' major offseason pitching acquisition, the right-hander is ticketed for a spot in the rotation.