The Pirates traded Ortiz to the Guardians on Tuesday alongside Josh Hartle and Michael Kennedy in exchange for Spencer Horwitz, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Ortiz took a massive leap in 2024, posting a 3.32 ERA and 1.11 WHIP alongside a 107:42 K:BB in 135.2 innings. The Pirates used him as both a starter and reliever last year, though Shane Bieber's (elbow) injury and a general lack of starter depth could prompt Cleveland to keep Ortiz in its rotation full time.