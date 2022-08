Maile went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk during Sunday's 1-0 win over the Astros.

The Guardians were unable to generate much offensive production during Sunday's matchup, but Maile plated the team's only run with his solo blast in the bottom of the fifth inning. The 31-year-old's playing time has remained sporadic recently, but he's gone 5-for-9 with a homer, a double, four RBI and a run over his last three games.