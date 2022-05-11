Maile will start at catcher and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the White Sox.
Maile has provided one double in all four of his starts this season, but the 31-year-old doesn't appear primed for an increased role despite his early success at the dish. He'll be receiving the start at catcher Wednesday due to No. 1 backstop Austin Hedges getting a breather for a day game after a night game.
