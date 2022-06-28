Maile is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Twins.

Though Sandy Leon will be behind the plate for the front end of the twin bill, Maile looks poised to operate as Cleveland's No. 1 catcher this week after Austin Hedges (concussion) was placed on the 7-day injured list Tuesday. Maile had already started both of the Guardians' last two games, going hitless in both contests.