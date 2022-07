Maile is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

Maile was behind the plate for the second game of Saturday's twin bill, so he'll get a breather due to the quick turnaround for Sunday's series finale, which begins at 1:40 p.m. ET. Sandy Leon will catch for starting pitcher Triston McKenzie on Sunday, and the two backstops should continue to split work until Austin Hedges (concussion) returns from the 7-day injured list.