Gonzalez (oblique) was placed on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Akron on Monday.

Gonzalez hasn't played since July 2. The infielder has made only moderate progress in his development at the Double-A level, slashing .236/.305/.339 with two home runs, 14 RBI, 18 runs scored and seven doubles in 37 contests. It's unclear how long the left oblique strain will keep him sidelined.