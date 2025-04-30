The Guardians acquired Festa from the Rangers on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations.

The right-hander had been signed to a minor-league deal with Texas, so he won't be part of Cleveland's 40-man roster and will be assigned to Triple-A Columbus as he moves on to his new organization. The 32-year-old righty has seen big-league action in five of the past six seasons, and it wouldn't be surprising if he eventually gets a call to the Cleveland bullpen after getting off to a strong start to the campaign in the minors. Over his nine appearances for Triple-A Round Rock, Festa didn't allow a run across 14.2 innings and struck out 20 while walking seven and allowing 10 hits.