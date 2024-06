Boyd (elbow) agreed to terms with the Guardians on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

It's unclear how much more rehab work Boyd has to do after undergoing Tommy John surgery last June, but the Guardians seem comfortable enough with his progress to bring him in on a major-league deal. The 33-year-old southpaw posted a 5.45 ERA and 1.32 WHIP across 71 innings over 15 starts with the Tigers before getting injured last season.