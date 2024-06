The Guardians placed Boyd on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a left elbow injury.

Boyd signed a one-year deal with the Guardians on Thursday. The left-hander continues to progress in his rehab from Tommy John surgery last June, and the Guardians don't expect Boyd to enter the rotation until August, per Tom Withers of the Associated Press. Boyd started in 15 games for the Tigers in 2023, going 5-5 with a 5.45 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 71 innings.