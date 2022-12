Viloria signed a minor-league contract with the Guardians on Sunday which includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Viloria was hit free agency after he was designated for assignment by San Francisco in mid-November, and he'll continue his career in Cleveland. The 25-year-old appeared in 26 big-league games for the Rangers last season and has a .553 OPS across 93 MLB appearances.