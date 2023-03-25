Viloria has been informed that he's likely to be on the Opening Day roster, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

According to Bell, Viloria has been told that "as long as something doesn't happen in the meantime" he'll be on the Opening Day roster. That means the Guardians will carry three catchers to begin the season as Mike Zunino and Cam Gallagher are also set to open the year with the Guardians. Both Gallagher and Viloria were signed to minor-league contracts, so they'll have to be added to the 40-man roster before Thursday.