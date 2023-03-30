Viloria had his contract selected from Triple-A Columbus by the Guardians on Thursday.
The Guardians are carrying three catchers, with Viloria settling behind Mike Zunino. Viloria doesn't figure to play much.
More News
-
Guardians' Meibrys Viloria: Likely to make club out of camp•
-
Guardians' Meibrys Viloria: Joins Cleveland•
-
Giants' Meibrys Viloria: Designated for assignment•
-
Giants' Meibrys Viloria: Claimed by San Francisco•
-
Rangers' Meibrys Viloria: Sent down Monday•
-
Rangers' Meibrys Viloria: Shows power in loss•