Pries is slashing .253/.341/.467 with three home runs, two steals and a 28.2 percent strikeout rate in 85 plate appearances with Triple-A Columbus.

The 25-year-old has played 18 games at first base and three games apiece in the two corner outfield spots. The lefty-hitting Pries is not on the 40-man roster, so he probably won't get the call anytime soon, but he has an intriguing combination of power and aggressiveness on the bases for a first base prospect.