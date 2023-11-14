Kelly was designated for assignment by the Guardians on Tuesday.
Kelly is 31 years old and has logged only 20.2 career innings at the major-league level, but he's generally been effective when given a chance. The righty reliever could draw interest on waivers given the high demand -- and low supply -- for bullpen help.
