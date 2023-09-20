Kelly (back) gave up three runs (two earned) on two hits and one walk while striking out one over one inning of relief in his return from the 15-day injured list in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Royals.

The Guardians opened up a spot on the 28-man active roster for Kelly when they exposed Matt Moore to waivers, with the southpaw reliever ultimately getting claimed by Miami. While making his first appearance for the big club in more than a month, Kelly was roughed up by the Royals and needed 28 pitches just to record three outs. He'll likely work in middle relief or lower-leverage spots over the rest of the season.