Kelly signed a minor-league contract with the Guardians on Wednesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Kelly's deal with Cleveland includes an invitation to big-league spring training in February, allowing the 30-year-old to showcase his talents against major-league caliber batters ahead of the 2023 campaign. The reliever made his big-league debut in 2022, surrendering one earned run while striking out four batters over four innings with the Phillies. With plenty of established arms already part of Philadelphia's bullpen, it seems unlikely Kelly will end up cracking the Opening Day roster.